Astronomers Spot City-Sized Comet Heading Towards Earth

Astronomers have discovered a city-sized comet with freezing cryovolcanoes that is heading towards Earth. Named 12P/Pons-Brooks, this giant space rock is approximately three times the size of Mount Everest. It is classified as a cryovolcanic comet, which means it is a cold volcano constantly emitting icy debris throughout our solar system. The comet follows a 71-year orbit around the sun and was last observed by humans in 1954. Recently, astronomers detected new imagery of the comet, revealing two horns protruding from it.

The comet, located in the Hercules constellation, will make its closest pass to Earth on April 21, 2024. It is predicted to reach a magnitude of +4, indicating its brightness in the sky. A lower magnitude number indicates a brighter object. For comparison, the North Star has a magnitude of +2. Hence, the comet may be visible to the naked eye in May and June of 2024, with its brightest point predicted to be on June 2. After its close approach to Earth, 12P/Pons-Brooks will not be visible to humans again until 2095.

