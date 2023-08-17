CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Skywatchers in Colorado to Witness Rare Solar Eclipses in October 2023 and April 2024

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
Skywatchers in Colorado to Witness Rare Solar Eclipses in October 2023 and April 2024

Colorado residents are in for a treat as they will have the opportunity to witness two rare celestial events in the upcoming months. Firstly, on October 14 of this year, the state will experience an annular eclipse. This occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, appearing smaller than the sun and creating a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect in the sky.

While most of Colorado will not be in the direct path of the annular eclipse, cities like Durango, the Four Corners Region, and Albuquerque will offer the best viewing experiences. In Denver, approximately 80% coverage of the sun can be expected, with lesser coverage as you move further east.

The second celestial event, a partial solar eclipse, will take place on April 8, 2024. During a total solar eclipse, like the one occurring next April, the moon completely covers the sun, revealing a beautiful corona. However, Colorado will only witness around 60% to 65% coverage of the sun during this event.

Those looking to observe the complete solar eclipse can head to parts of Texas, from where it will move northeast into New England.

These rare solar eclipses will provide a magnificent spectacle for skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts alike. Although Colorado may not be in the direct path for both events, the partial coverage will still offer a remarkable view. So mark your calendars and make sure to find a suitable location for optimal viewing pleasure.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

A Surprising Discovery: Travel Companions Found in Great White Sharks

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

The Impact of Deeper Snow on Arctic Permafrost Carbon Emissions

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

DARPA Initiates Study to Develop Moon-Based Economy

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Looking to the Sea of Stars

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 Receives First Software Update

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

A Surprising Discovery: Travel Companions Found in Great White Sharks

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Marine Lt. Col. Jasmin “Jaws” Moghbeli Prepares for Space Launch

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments