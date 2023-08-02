Collisions between Asteroids Could Form Metal Asteroids Capable of Generating and Recording Magnetism

Yale University researchers may have solved the mystery behind why certain metallic meteorites show traces of a magnetic field, potentially shedding light on the formation of magnetic dynamos at the core of planets. Planetary magnetism is important for understanding the internal structure and evolution of celestial bodies. Earth, Mercury, Ganymede, and Io all have detectable magnetic fields, and traces of ancient magnetism have been found on Mars and Earth’s moon.

Scientists have discovered that some iron meteorites carry remnants of an internally-generated magnetic field, which should not be possible. Iron meteorites are believed to represent the metallic cores of asteroids, but these cores are not expected to have the specific characteristics required to generate and record magnetism.

In a recent study, Yale scientists Zhongtian Zhang and David Bercovici propose that under certain conditions, asteroid collisions can result in the formation of metal asteroids capable of generating and recording magnetism. Fragments of these asteroids, containing traces of magnetism, could then fall to Earth as meteorites.

The researchers’ modeling suggests that after an asteroid collision, new iron-heavy asteroids could form with a cold, rubble-pile inner core surrounded by a warmer liquid outer layer. The cooling of the inner core and the release of lighter elements like sulfur initiate convection, creating a magnetic field. According to their model, this dynamo effect could generate a magnetic field for millions of years, long enough for its presence to be detected in iron meteorites billions of years later.

The study provides a possible solution to the puzzle of the magnetism found in certain meteorites. The idea of a rubble-pile core formed by asteroid collisions explains the generation and recording of magnetism. The researchers believe there is an optimum size for these rubble-pile cores, allowing them to cool in space and sink into the melted metal, forming an inner core similar to Earth’s.

This research has implications for our understanding of planetary magnetism and the potential formation of metal asteroids with magnetic fields. Further studies are needed to explore the formation process of these metal asteroids and the role they play in the evolution of celestial bodies.