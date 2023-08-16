Breakthrough in Photon Manipulation for Technological Advancements

Researchers at CUNY ASRC have made a significant breakthrough in photon manipulation by discovering a method to manipulate photons so they can collide and interact using tailored metamaterials. This discovery, detailed in the journal Nature Physics, has the potential to revolutionize telecommunications, optical computing, and energy applications.

The breakthrough occurred in the lab of Andrea Alù, Distinguished Professor and Einstein Professor of Physics at The City University of New York Graduate Center. Building upon previous experiments that demonstrated time-reflections for electromagnetic waves, the researchers were able to create metamaterials with unique properties that allowed them to manipulate wave propagation in unprecedented ways.

By triggering a time interface in the metamaterials, the scientists were able to show strong photon-photon interactions and control the nature of the collision between the photons. This is a significant departure from the usual behavior of electromagnetic waves, which typically pass through each other without interaction.

The research team’s work was inspired by the idea of erasing unwanted mechanical waves, such as tsunamis or seismic waves, by counteracting them with similar waves. While this is impossible in conventional wave physics, the researchers demonstrated that it is possible with a temporal metamaterial.

In addition to the fundamental understanding of wave interactions, the scientists also proposed and demonstrated an application of their concept to shape electromagnetic pulses. This technique allows them to use an additional signal as a mold to sculpt the desired pulse, with potential applications in wireless communications, imaging, computing, and energy harvesting technologies.

The researchers are now working towards realizing this sculpting ability at higher frequencies and exploring further applications of their findings. The ability to manipulate and control photon collisions opens up new possibilities for technological advancements in various fields.