The Revolution of Laser Cooling in Atomic Physics

The concept of reducing an object’s temperature by simply shining light on it initially seemed counterintuitive to physicists. When atomic physicist Hal Metcalf first heard about the idea known as “laser cooling,” he dismissed it as nonsense. However, his misconception was soon corrected by a young PhD student named Bill Phillips. With laser cooling, the idea was to use light to cool a gas of particles to temperatures just above absolute zero.

Temperature is a measure of the average energy of particles in a system. Traditionally, lasers were seen as a tool for adding energy to a system, not removing it. Laser cooling, however, has proven to be possible and has revolutionized the fields of atomic, molecular, and optical physics over the past 50 years.

Laser cooling has enabled significant advancements in atomic clocks, improving their precision and allowing for new tests of fundamental physics. It has also opened up new avenues for studying quantum-mechanical phenomena such as superfluidity and superconductivity.

In recent years, laser cooling has become a key platform for studying quantum information and quantum computing. Cooling atoms to extremely low temperatures allows for precise measurements of their quantum properties. This has positioned atomic and molecular physics as a leading field in quantum science.

The physics behind laser cooling can be traced back to Albert Einstein’s observation in 1917 that photons carry momentum and can change the motion of atoms. However, it wasn’t until the invention of the laser in 1960 that a bright enough light source was available to generate significant forces for manipulating matter.

Arthur Ashkin played a crucial role in the study of manipulating matter with light. His experiments with laser photons pushing polystyrene beads in water demonstrated the significant forces that could be generated. This marked the beginning of understanding the potential of laser cooling.

Laser cooling has transformed the field of atomic physics, leading to advancements in atomic clocks, GPS technology, and quantum computing. It has showcased the remarkable possibilities that arise when unconventional ideas challenge traditional thinking in science.