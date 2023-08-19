Improving Robot Learning with Neural Picture Representations

A significant obstacle in robot learning is the lack of sufficient, large-scale data sets. Existing data sets in robotics suffer from scalability issues, as they are often collected in non-realistic environments, such as controlled lab settings, and may lack diversity. In contrast, vision data sets encompass a wide range of tasks, objects, and environments. To address this limitation, researchers have explored the possibility of leveraging pre-trained representations developed for vision data sets in robotics applications.

Previous work has demonstrated the use of pre-trained representations that encode picture observations as state vectors. These representations are then fed into a controller trained using data collected from robots. The latent space of these pre-trained networks already contains semantic, task-level information, suggesting that they can do more than just represent states.

A recent study by a research team from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) shows that neural picture representations can be used not only as state representations, but also to infer robot movements. The researchers developed a simple metric within the embedding space to learn a distance function and a dynamics function with minimal human data. These modules were used to create a robotic planner that was tested on four typical manipulation tasks.

The researchers split a pre-trained representation into two modules: a one-step dynamics module that predicts the robot’s next state based on its current state and action, and a “functional distance module” that measures how close the robot is to achieving its goal in the current state. Using contrastive learning, the distance function was learned with a small amount of data from human demonstrations.

The proposed system outperformed traditional imitation learning and offline reinforcement learning approaches in robot learning. It particularly excelled in handling multi-modal action distributions. The results of the study also demonstrated that better representations led to improved control performance and emphasized the importance of dynamical grounding in real-world applications.

The study’s findings suggest that this method surpasses policy learning through behavior cloning by leveraging the capabilities of pre-trained representations. The learned distance function is stable and easy to train, making it scalable and generalizable.

The researchers hope that their work will inspire further research in robotics and representation learning. Future research should focus on refining visual representations to capture the finer interactions between the robot’s gripper or hand and the objects it manipulates. Additionally, exploring the possibility of learning without action labels and integrating more reliable grippers into the system would be valuable avenues for further investigation.