Scientists Study Earth’s Oldest Lifeforms to Identify Signs of Life on Mars

Scientists are studying the fossils of some of Earth’s oldest lifeforms in order to develop skills for identifying signs of ancient life on Mars. Cyanobacteria, a blue-green algae that dominated Earth approximately 3.5 billion years ago, is one of the key organisms being studied. Fossils of cyanobacteria, known as stromatolites, can be found in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, which is considered to be the oldest place on Earth. These stromatolites provide valuable insights into early terrestrial life due to their well-preserved remnants.

The study of these ancient fossils is expected to inform the search for signs of life on Mars, as Martian rocks are also believed to be around 3.8 billion years old. Scientists hope to apply the knowledge gained from studying Earth’s evolution to the characterization of Mars. To properly identify signs of life, researchers must be able to differentiate between features created by biological processes and those that might have other origins. Understanding the geological context and historical record of rock sections is crucial in this process.

Efforts to bring samples of Martian rocks back to Earth are already underway, with NASA’s Perseverance rover collecting rock samples that are approximately 3.5 billion years old. These samples will eventually be retrieved by the Mars Sample Return mission, which involves sending an orbiter and a rocket-equipped lander to collect and transport the samples back to Earth.

While the mission faces technical challenges and cost overruns, it is still progressing. The Senate Appropriations Committee has requested a yearly budget breakdown for the Mars Sample Return mission and expects the costs to be kept within $5.3 billion.

