Exploring the Evolution of Pterosaurs: New Fossil Sheds Light on Ancestor

Pterosaurs, the enigmatic flying reptiles that coexisted with dinosaurs, have long puzzled scientists due to their sudden appearance in the fossil record without much evidence of their ancestors. However, a recent finding by a Brazilian research team has provided new insights into the evolution of these flightless reptiles.

The discovery, published in the journal Nature, showcases a fossil that offers a rare glimpse into a group of reptiles closely related to pterosaurs. The fossil was found by paleontologist Rodrigo Temp Müller during fieldwork in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Initially spotting a piece of thighbone, Müller knew immediately that it was a significant find.

The fossil belonged to a lagerpetid, a type of reptile traditionally considered an early relative of dinosaurs but now recognized as being more closely linked to pterosaurs. Lagerpetid fossils, particularly those of their heads and hands, are scarce. However, in addition to the thighbone, Müller and his team discovered extensive remains, including a curved beak and a nearly complete lower arm with scimitar blade-shaped claws.

The newly discovered creature has been named Venetoraptor gassenae, and it measured around three feet in length, including the tail, and weighed between nine to 18 pounds. Similar to other early reptiles, it likely had skin covered in feather-like filaments. The creature’s beak, though mysterious, potentially served various functions seen in modern birds like tearing into flesh, attracting mates, or consuming fruit.

Unlike its pterosaur relatives, Venetoraptor would not have been capable of flight. Nonetheless, Müller suggests that the large hands and curved claws of Venetoraptor may have enabled it to climb trees, a behavior that could have eventually evolved into gliding and, eventually, full flight.

The analysis of Venetoraptor’s skeletal characteristics and comparisons with other Triassic reptiles have challenged previous notions that early forms were simpler and destined to extinction. This finding indicates a greater diversity among the precursors to dinosaurs and pterosaurs than previously thought.

Scientists, like Emma Dunne from Friedrich Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany, who was not involved in the study, highlight the importance of this discovery in understanding the evolutionary tree of pterosaurs. The research also emphasizes the significance of conducting paleontological research within the countries where the specimens are found, promoting broader and more diverse collaborative networks.

As a Brazilian researcher, Dr. Müller hopes that this discovery will shed light on the importance of Brazilian fossils and contribute to the advancement of science in his country.