Polar Mesospheric Clouds: Mysteries of the Night-Shining Clouds

Polar mesospheric clouds, also known as noctilucent or night-shining clouds, are a mesmerizing sight in Earth’s atmosphere. These wispy structures are formed when water vapor freezes into ice crystals in the cold mesosphere, at temperatures reaching about -130°C or -200°F. These clouds appear at altitudes just over 80 kilometers (50 miles), making them the highest-altitude clouds on our planet.

Typically, polar mesospheric clouds are seen in higher latitude regions during the summer months, usually beyond 50 degrees north or south. However, in recent years, these clouds have become brighter and more visible in mid-latitudes, intriguing scientists who are studying the reasons behind this change.

One theory suggests that increased humidity in the mesosphere, caused by methane breaking down into water, could be contributing to the phenomenon. Another possibility is that exhaust plumes from space vehicle launches might have an effect on the clouds. Scientists are actively investigating these mechanisms to gain a deeper understanding of the changing behavior of polar mesospheric clouds.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have a unique vantage point from which to observe and capture images of these magnificent clouds. The oblique photograph in this article was taken by a member of the Expedition 67 crew while orbiting over the Mediterranean Sea at approximately 40 degrees north latitude. The crew’s side-on view across a less-dense part of the atmosphere provides a stunning perspective of the polar mesospheric clouds.

To capture this image, a Nikon D5 digital camera with a focal length of 200 millimeters was used. The photograph has been cropped and enhanced to improve contrast, and lens artifacts have been removed to create a visually appealing representation of the clouds.

Studying polar mesospheric clouds not only deepens our understanding of Earth’s atmosphere but also offers insights into the complex interplay of factors that shape our planet’s climate. These captivating clouds serve as a reminder of the beauty and mysteries that exist beyond the confines of our terrestrial world.