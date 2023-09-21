Two Pieces of Space Junk Narrowly Avoid Collision in Low Earth Orbit

Leolabs, a space traffic management service, recently detected a close call between two large pieces of space junk in low Earth orbit. On September 13, a defunct Soviet payload and a spent Chinese rocket body passed each other at incredible speeds. The objects, identified as Cosmos 807 and a Chinese Long March 4C rocket stage, were traveling at approximately 7.5 kilometers per second, passing overhead at an altitude of about 428 miles. The collision of these massive pieces of space debris could have resulted in the creation of around 3,000 additional pieces of debris in low Earth orbit, posing a significant threat to operational satellites.

Leolabs calculated the miss distance between the two objects to be 118 feet, with a probability of collision at 0.1%. Although this particular event did not result in a collision, both pieces of space junk have had numerous close calls with other debris or operational satellites in recent years. The danger lies in the fact that even small fragments of debris can cause significant damage at orbital speeds.

This close call serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address the growing issue of space debris. The European Space Agency has highlighted the unsustainability of our current behavior in space due to the existing debris in orbit. Measures to mitigate space debris are being adopted, but there is still a risk of cascading growth of dangerous debris, known as the Kessler Syndrome. Cleaning up space and reducing the chances of collisions is crucial to ensure the safety and functionality of satellites used for communication, Earth observation, and scientific research.

Sources:

Source Article: N/A