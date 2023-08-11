Projected Climate Impacts in the 2040s with 2°C of Global Warming

Extreme weather events have been making headlines this summer, including wildfires, flooding, heatwaves, and record-breaking temperatures. A recent study conducted by scientists at the Bay Area Environmental Research Institute (BAERI) and NASA Ames Research Center reveals how these extreme events will worsen as global temperatures rise and where they are likely to occur. The study, published in the journal Earth’s Future, uses a publicly available NASA dataset called the NASA Earth eXchange—Global Daily Downscaled Projections (NEX-GDDP), which provides detailed projections of climate changes on a local scale.

The study focused on the projected changes in key climate variables, such as air temperature, precipitation, humidity, solar radiation, and wind speed, in a world where warming exceeds two degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times. Two degrees of warming is considered a critical threshold that will have dangerous effects on our planet. The study predicts that this level of warming is expected to occur sometime in the 2040s, although there may be variations across different climate models.

The researchers examined the combined impacts of these climate variables and paid special attention to two climate impact indicators: heat stress and fire weather. It was found that most regions of the world will experience higher heat stress in the 2040s compared to the baseline period of 1950-1979. Equatorial countries, in particular, will suffer from an increase in extreme heat stress days. Additionally, there will be a global increase in extreme fire weather, particularly in the Amazon, North America, and the Mediterranean.

The study warns that these escalating climate extremes, including floods, droughts, fires, landslides, and crop failures, could cause significant damage to communities and economies. Decision makers need to understand the compounding impacts of these climate events and develop targeted climate adaptation and mitigation plans. The NEX-GDDP dataset used in the study provides global, daily climate projections up to the year 2100, with improved spatial resolution. The dataset can help local leaders develop region-specific plans to address the projected impacts in their communities.

The study highlights the urgent need for action based on data and emphasizes the value of the NEX-GDDP dataset in driving positive change globally.