The Middle Eocene Climatic Optimum: A Study of Rock Weathering and Global Warming

Global warming has been a recurring phenomenon throughout Earth’s history, with one significant event occurring approximately 40 million years ago—the Middle Eocene Climatic Optimum (MECO). Lasting for approximately 400,000 years, the MECO is considered unusually long compared to other climatic perturbations. A recent study published in Nature Geoscience suggests that the MECO may have been influenced by changes in rock weathering, specifically the weathering of silicate minerals.

Silicate rock weathering plays a crucial role in counterbalancing rising atmospheric carbon dioxide levels. As rainwater dissolves carbon dioxide, the resulting acidity aids in the weathering of rocks, leading to the formation of new minerals and the storage of carbonates on the seafloor. This process helps to reduce greenhouse forcing and the planet’s temperature.

Dr. Alexander Krause and his team from University College London conducted analyses on carbonate rock cores obtained from ocean drilling projects in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. They measured lithium isotope ratios, which are indicative of silicate weathering. The researchers identified a distinct positive peak in δ7Li (lithium isotope ratios) coinciding with the climate warming of the MECO. This positive δ7Li peak suggests a shift from congruent weathering (complete dissolution of minerals) to incongruent weathering (partial dissolution with the formation of new secondary minerals).

The formation of secondary minerals, such as clays, preferentially incorporates light lithium isotopes, leaving the surrounding environment enriched in heavier isotopes. This enrichment is significant in rivers, indicating rock erosion. The researchers suggest that enhanced clay formation during the MECO sequestered carbonate-forming components.

Additionally, the researchers found that lithium isotope ratios over the MECO time interval of approximately 400,000 years showed a noticeable shift, contradicting previous findings. While previous research indicated negative lithium isotopes correlating with warming events, this study found positive lithium isotopes. The researchers attribute this discrepancy to previous evidence of hydrothermal fluids in the study sites, which was absent in this study.

Using a modeling system called CARLIOS, the research team recreated the MECO conditions in different scenarios. One scenario successfully replicated the expected MECO conditions, showing an increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide from volcanism, a reduction in erosion exposure of calcium carbonate rocks, and a decrease in seawater magnesium affecting calcite solubility. This resulted in greater carbonate dissolution than sedimentation. The researchers propose that increased clay formation on land retained calcium and magnesium, reducing their transport to the ocean for carbonate formation.

In conclusion, this study sheds light on the role of rock weathering, specifically silicate mineral weathering, in the MECO global warming event. Understanding past climate events can provide valuable insights into the complex processes involved in climate change and contribute to future predictions.

Sources:

– Nature Geoscience (2023) DOI: 10.1038/s41561-023-01234-y