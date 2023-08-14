CityLife

The City of Yuma Hosts Free Stargazing Event

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 14, 2023
The City of Yuma recently organized a free stargazing event at West Wetlands Park. The event provided participants with the opportunity to observe a meteor shower up close and learn about stars, constellations, and galaxies.

According to NASA, the Perseid meteor shower reached its peak on the night of August 12. This event allowed attendees to experience the beauty of this celestial phenomenon and gain insight into the fascinating world of astronomy.

Kermit Olson, one of the attendees, expressed his enthusiasm for the event. He highlighted how it provided individuals with the chance to explore their interest in astronomy and learn more about the subject. For those who might have been curious about stargazing, this event served as a stepping stone to potentially spark their curiosity.

The free stargazing event took place from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the wonders of the night sky. Amidst the serene atmosphere of West Wetlands Park, attendees had the opportunity to gaze at the meteor shower and observe the captivating celestial bodies that adorn our universe.

By organizing this event, the City of Yuma aimed to promote an appreciation for astronomy and provide a unique experience for its community members. The event fostered a sense of wonder and inspired individuals to delve further into the vast realm of astronomy.

Overall, it was a successful and educational evening where people of all ages had the chance to connect with the wonders of the night sky. The City of Yuma’s commitment to organizing such events reflects its dedication to promoting community engagement and fostering a love for science and nature.

