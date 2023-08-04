Asteroids: Facts and Risks

Asteroids are remnants from the early formation of the solar system. There are around half a billion asteroids with sizes greater than four meters in diameter that orbit the sun at speeds similar to Earth.

Asteroids have attracted public attention due to their potential for causing destruction, as depicted in Hollywood movies. Media often portrays asteroids using various comparisons, such as the size of a bus, truck, or vending machine. However, it is essential to understand the actual risks.

The impact of asteroids can pose real threats. About 65 million years ago, a large asteroid likely caused the extinction of dinosaurs. Even smaller asteroids, like a four-meter object, can cause significant damage if they collide with Earth at high speeds.

Statistics show that there are more small asteroids than large ones. Small asteroids frequently collide with Earth, but the damages are relatively low. They usually disintegrate in the atmosphere without reaching the surface. On the other hand, large asteroids pose rare but high-impact collisions.

When a small asteroid or meteoroid enters Earth’s atmosphere, it creates a dazzling fireball, similar to a shooting star. If any remnants survive and hit the ground, they are called meteorites.

Approximating the number of asteroids that come close to Earth involves a simplified calculation. For example, a four-meter asteroid intersects the Earth’s surface once per year on average. Doubling the surface area would result in two such occurrences per year. Most asteroids pass at much larger distances than a few thousand kilometers.

A “close approach” for astronomers is when an asteroid passes closer to Earth than the moon’s distance of approximately 300,000km. In 2022, there were 126 close approaches recorded, and as of 2023, there have been 50 so far.

For larger asteroids exceeding one kilometer in diameter, the likelihood of a civilization-threatening impact is relatively lower. However, there can be thousands of near misses (closer than the moon) in the same time period. In 2029, asteroid 153814 (2001 WN5) is expected to pass 248,700km from Earth.

Astronomers continuously search the skies for asteroids, with approximately 95% of those larger than one kilometer already discovered. The remaining 5% are actively sought out to assess any potential threat to Earth.

Assessing and monitoring asteroid threats is crucial for developing strategies to mitigate potential risks. Scientists are vigilant in observing and analyzing newly discovered asteroids to ensure the safety of our planet.