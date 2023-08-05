Asteroids: Understanding the Risks and Assessing Threats

Asteroids are remnants of rock from the formation of our Solar System, with over half a billion of them larger than four meters in diameter orbiting the Sun. They travel through the Solar System at speeds up to 30 kilometers per second, similar to Earth’s speed. While asteroids capture the public imagination, often due to Hollywood movies depicting their potential for destruction, the risks they pose are real.

Large asteroids have the potential to cause significant damage, as demonstrated around 65 million years ago when an asteroid impact likely led to the extinction of dinosaurs. However, smaller asteroids, which are more numerous, generally break up in the Earth’s atmosphere and don’t reach the surface. When a small asteroid enters the atmosphere, it produces a brilliant “fireball,” also known as a shooting star or meteor, and any surviving fragments that reach the ground are called meteorites.

To understand the risks, it is essential to consider the frequency of asteroid encounters. Approximately once a year, a four-meter asteroid comes within 2,600 kilometers of Earth’s surface. Close approaches are defined by astronomers as anything closer than the Moon’s distance, around 300,000 kilometers. In recent years, there have been numerous close approaches, but these asteroids pass at considerably greater distances.

For asteroids larger than one kilometer in diameter, which could potentially threaten civilization, thousands of near misses occur for every impact. It is estimated that 95% of these large asteroids have already been discovered, with ongoing efforts to find the remaining 5%. The Torino Scale is used to categorize predicted threats, rating them from 0 (no hazard) to 10 (certain collision with a major object). Currently, known objects have a rating of zero, with no object having a rating above 4.

Technological advancements offer hope for mitigating the risks posed by asteroids. The DART mission recently demonstrated the ability to alter the trajectory of an asteroid by colliding a spacecraft with it. With sufficient warning, this kind of action could potentially protect Earth from a collision.

In conclusion, while asteroids pose real threats, particularly larger ones, scientists are actively monitoring and assessing the risks. Continued efforts to discover and track asteroids, coupled with advancements in technology, provide opportunities to minimize potential impacts on Earth.