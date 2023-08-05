Asteroids: Risks and Close Approaches to Earth

Asteroids are remnants of the early solar system and come in various sizes. Over half a billion asteroids larger than four meters in diameter orbit the sun, traveling at speeds similar to Earth. These celestial bodies often capture the public’s imagination, fueled by Hollywood movies portraying the potential destruction they could bring if a large asteroid were to impact Earth.

While the threats posed by asteroids are real, it is essential to understand the actual risks involved. Small asteroids are more common than larger ones and result in less damage upon collision. Earth frequently experiences low-impact collisions with these smaller asteroids, which often break up in the atmosphere without reaching the surface.

When a small asteroid or meteoroid enters Earth’s atmosphere, it creates a remarkable “fireball” or bright shooting star. Any surviving fragments that reach the ground are referred to as meteorites. The majority of the object burns up in the atmosphere, minimizing the impact.

In terms of asteroids coming close to Earth, a basic calculation can provide an estimate. Taking the example of four-meter asteroids, it is projected that one of these will intersect Earth’s surface annually. If the surface area is doubled, the number of close encounters doubles as well. Astronomers classify anything passing closer than the moon, approximately 300,000km away, as a “close approach.” However, this is still a significant distance for smaller asteroids.

In 2022, there were 126 close approaches, and as of 2023, there have been 50 so far. Most media-covered asteroids pass at much larger distances, far from posing a direct threat.

For larger asteroids exceeding one kilometer in diameter, the same principle applies. While a civilization-threatening impact might occur once every half a million years, thousands of near misses closer than the moon are expected during the same time frame. An example of such an event will take place in 2029 when asteroid 153814 (2001 WN5) passes 248,700km from Earth.

Astronomers continually search the skies for asteroids, with approximately 95% of those larger than one kilometer already discovered. The remaining 5% are actively sought after. When a new asteroid is found, extensive observations are conducted to assess any potential threat to Earth.

Overall, understanding asteroids’ risks and close approaches allows scientists to make informed assessments and undertake necessary actions to safeguard our planet.