A New Computer Simulation Sheds Light on Star Flickering

On a basic level, a star is a simple entity. Gravity compresses the star, causing the inner core to become hot and dense. This leads to nuclear fusion, where the heat and pressure counteract gravity, resulting in a state of equilibrium known as the main sequence. However, understanding the intricate details of how this process works is highly complex.

Accurately modeling the interior of a star requires sophisticated computer simulations, which can be challenging to match with what we observe on the star’s surface. But now, a new simulation is helping to bridge that gap.

While the internal pressure and gravitational weight of a star are typically in balance, the flow of heat is not. There are two main ways in which heat is released from a stellar core. The first is through radiative exchange, where high-energy gamma rays gradually lose energy as they scatter against nuclei in the core and migrate to the surface. Due to the density of the star’s interior, this process can take thousands of years. The second method is through convective flow, where hot material near the center expands, pushing its way to the surface, while cooler material condenses and sinks towards the core.

This convective flow creates a cyclic transfer of heat energy to the star’s surface, churning its interior. However, modeling this phenomenon accurately is challenging due to factors such as viscosity and turbulent vortices.

Stars generally consist of a radiative zone and a convective zone, with their sizes and locations dependent on the star’s mass. Small stars are mainly convective, while stars like the Sun have both an inner radiative zone and an outer convective zone. Massive stars exhibit the opposite pattern, with an inner convective zone and an outer radiative zone.

Researchers have discovered a connection between convection regions in a star and the way it flickers. Sound waves that ripple through the star are affected by convective flows, ultimately influencing how the star flickers. This implies that astronomers can potentially study the interior of a star by observing its flickering light, providing a deeper understanding of these celestial objects.

Although current telescopes are unable to observe these faint flickers, the advent of larger and more sensitive telescopes in the future could make such studies possible. Currently, scientists are able to study the effects of sound waves in the Sun through helioseismology, and it is expected that similar techniques could be applied to nearby stars in the coming decades.