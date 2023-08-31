Chinese Researchers Identify Close Approaches by U.S. Satellites as Threat to Chinese Assets in GEO

Chinese researchers have published a paper assessing the activities of the U.S. Air Force’s Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Programme (GSSAP), describing the close approaches by GSSAP satellites to Chinese spacecraft in the geostationary belt as threats. The study, published in the Chinese journal Infrared and Laser Engineering, analyzes the orbital elements of GSSAP satellites and compares them with the orbital information of Chinese satellites in the geostationary belt.

The researchers found 14 potential close approaches to Chinese spacecraft made by GSSAP satellites between 2020 and 2021. These close approaches, known as rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO), include flybys and fly-arounds, with the closest approach being as close as 9.54 kilometers. The simulation data presented suggests that approaching within 10 kilometers may be optimal for acquiring images of targeted space objects.

The study concludes that through close approaches and high-resolution imaging, detailed information about the target can be obtained, posing a serious threat to China’s high-value assets in GEO. These activities, referred to as an in-orbit game of cat and mouse, are not unique to GSSAP alone. Similar activities have been observed from Russian and Chinese satellites, such as the Luch Olymp-K and SJ-17 satellites. These activities fall under a new category of space activities rather than being specific to one satellite.

While the RPOs do not appear to pose a physical threat to the visited satellites, they are considered intelligence threats as they allow for imaging and other forms of intelligence collection, revealing the capabilities and limitations of sensitive national security satellites. The issue of uncoordinated close approaches in GEO has generated shared concern among several countries. The U.S., Russia, and China have all identified each other’s RPO activities as potential threats and irresponsible behaviors in discussions within the UN Open Ended Working Group on Space Threats.

There have been no proposed solutions yet to address these threats, but it is acknowledged that increased geopolitical tensions on space security will require the development of proposals and consensus. As the issue continues to escalate, reaching consensus on what constitutes “too close” and finding effective solutions becomes crucial.

Source: Infrared and Laser Engineering, Secure World Foundation