Development of Advanced Aqueous Zinc-Ion Battery Addresses Key Challenges

A research team at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has made significant progress in the development of aqueous zinc-ion batteries. Led by Prof. Zhao Bangchuan, the team has successfully created a high-performance battery with an ultralong cycle lifespan.

Aqueous zinc-ion batteries are a promising alternative to lithium-ion batteries due to their low cost and enhanced safety features. However, the limited electrochemical performance of cathode material and the growth of zinc dendrites on the anode have hindered their energy density and cycle life.

To overcome these limitations, the researchers utilized a one-step hydrothermal method with in-situ electrochemical defect engineering to create a new material called VS2. This material had rich defects that effectively reduced the electrostatic interaction between zinc ions and VS2, allowing for efficient transport of Zn2+ in multiple directions. This resulted in excellent rate capability.

One challenge that remained was the growth of dendrites, which can affect the cycling stability of the battery. However, the team discovered that introducing a weak magnetic field suppressed the growth of dendrites and significantly improved the battery’s lifespan. The advanced aqueous zinc-ion battery with the VS2 material and the external magnetic field exhibited an ultralong cycle lifespan, high energy density, and power density.

This breakthrough has promising implications for the future of energy storage technology. By addressing key challenges associated with zinc dendrite growth and cathode material limitations, the new aqueous zinc-ion battery offers a potential solution for enhancing the performance and lifespan of batteries.

Further research and development in this area could pave the way for the commercialization of more efficient and long-lasting battery technologies, contributing to the advancement of renewable energy systems and electric transportation.

