China Outlines Roadmap for Space Resources Utilization Project

Chinese scientists have presented a roadmap for the development of a space resources utilization network that could extend throughout the solar system by 2100. The project, known as Tiangong Kaiwu, proposes the strategic exploitation of mineral resources, the use of off-world water-ice for fuel, the creation of transport and supply nodes, and the establishment of a comprehensive space resource development system.

The initial phase of the project involves constructing water-ice resource development facilities on the moon, with the goal of separating water into hydrogen and oxygen for use as propellant. This capability would then be expanded to include near-Earth asteroids, Mars, main-belt asteroids, and the moons of Jupiter.

To support these operations, the project envisions the establishment of supply routes and chains utilizing gravitationally balanced nodes at strategic points such as the Earth-Moon Lagrange point 1, Sun-Earth L1 and L2, Ceres, and Sun-Jupiter L1.

Implementation of Tiangong Kaiwu requires significant resource infrastructure, including supply stations, transportation routes, and mining and processing facilities. It also necessitates breakthroughs in key technologies, access to space, and the ability to make low-cost returns to Earth. The ultimate goal is to develop large-scale and commercial space resource development and utilization capabilities.

While the proposal is not an approved government plan, it reflects ongoing discussions about China’s long-term vision for space exploration and exploitation. Wang Wei, the scientist who presented the proposal, emphasized that the use of space resources could bring new prosperity to human civilization.

The roadmap includes stage goals of exploration, mining, and utilization, with milestones set for 2035, 2050, 2075, and 2100. However, the proposal is still in its preliminary stages and does not address various practical considerations, such as budgets, hardware, legal issues, and economic feasibility.

China has been actively involved in space exploration and resource utilization plans. In the coming years, China plans to launch the Tianwen-2 mission to collect samples from a near-Earth asteroid, as well as the Chang’e-7 mission to investigate the lunar south pole for the presence of water-ice. Additionally, Chinese startups like Origin Space are engaged in plans for asteroid mining.

Overall, the development of a space resources utilization network could have far-reaching implications for China’s space industry and the future of human development in space.

Definitions:

– Tiangong Kaiwu: The name of the proposed space resources utilization project in China.

– Lunar south pole: The region of the moon located near its southern hemisphere.

– Asteroid mining: The practice of extracting valuable resources from asteroids.

– Lagrange point: A location in space where the gravitational forces of two large bodies, such as the Earth and Moon, balance the centrifugal force felt by a smaller object.

Sources: China Space News, Chinese Society of Astronautics (CSA)