Chinese Scientists Genetically Modify Silkworms to Produce Super Strong Spider Silk

Chinese researchers have successfully genetically modified silkworms to produce spider silk, a material that combines the mechanical properties of synthetic fibers, such as nylon and Kevlar. Spider silk has the potential to be an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic materials that are not biodegradable. Silk production has been an important industry for thousands of years, and researchers are now looking to enhance its mechanical properties to expand its range of applications.

Spiders and silkworms both produce natural polyamides, while nylon and Kevlar are synthetic polyamides. The challenge was to find a way to produce spider silk on a mass scale. Due to the difficulties of domesticating and breeding spiders, researchers turned to genetic modification using CRISPR gene editing technology. They inserted genes that express spider silk proteins into the secretory glands of the silkworm using microinjections while the silkworms were still in their eggs.

The genetically modified silkworms were allowed to complete their life cycle and mate with non-genetically modified moths. The next generation of silkworms were selected, some of which were mutants capable of secreting silk. When the silkworms were forced to spin silk, the researchers analyzed the silk to determine its chemical structure and mechanical properties.

The results were impressive. The silk thread from the mutant silkworms exhibited “an impressive tensile strength and toughness, surpassing Kevlar’s toughness six-fold.” The strength of the silk was expressed in gigapascals, with the silk having a tensile strength of 1.3 GPa, compared to the first nylon with a tensile strength of 0.08 GPa. The toughness of the silk was expressed in joules per cubic meter, with the silk having a toughness of 300 MJ/m³, one of the highest ever recorded for a fiber.

Lead author of the study, Junpeng Mi, believes that spider silk has a wide range of applications, including surgical sutures, clothing with new properties, bulletproof vests, smart materials, aerospace technology, and biomedical engineering. However, one possible obstacle is the cost of producing spider silk compared to synthetic fibers. While technically viable, the cost may need further consideration.

