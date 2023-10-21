Chinese Fir has Highest Carbon Sink Rate in Middle Age, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by researchers from the South China Botanical Garden has shown that Chinese fir, also known as Cunninghamia lanceolata, has the highest carbon sink rate during its middle age. This discovery is significant as Chinese fir is widely used in afforestation programs in southern China, and understanding its carbon sequestration capacity can help with climate change mitigation efforts.

The study focused on a forest farm in Guangdong Province, collecting data on the carbon storage and sequestration capacity of Chinese fir at different ages. The researchers analyzed carbon stock in various components such as trees, understory, vegetation, litter, soil, and the entire ecosystem.

The results revealed that carbon stock increased significantly with forest age, with the total ecosystem carbon stock nearly tripling from 129.11 megagrams per hectare at five years of age to 348.43 at 60 years of age. The carbon sequestration rate of Chinese fir exhibited an overall increase in the first two age intervals, peaking in the 15-20 year range, and then declining in the subsequent age intervals.

The study concluded that the carbon sequestration rate of Chinese fir is dependent on its age, with the highest rates occurring during its middle age of 15 to 20 years. Lead researcher Liu Juxiu believes that these findings can be valuable for national climate change mitigation actions and afforestation programs.

The study, published in the journal Science of The Total Environment, sheds light on the carbon sequestration potential of Chinese fir and highlights its role in mitigating climate change. It provides useful insights for policymakers and organizations involved in afforestation efforts, emphasizing the importance of considering the age of the trees in maximizing carbon sequestration benefits.

Sources:

– China Science Daily

– Science of The Total Environment