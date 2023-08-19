China’s Chang’e-4 Reveals Layers of Lunar History

China’s Chang’e-4 spacecraft has provided scientists with detailed visuals and data about the upper 1,000 feet (300 meters) of the moon’s surface. Equipped with Lunar Penetrating Radar (LPR), the rover Yutu-2, which was part of the mission, was able to send radio signals deep into the moon’s surface and capture the echoes bouncing back. This allowed scientists to map the lunar subsurface in greater detail than ever before.

The new findings, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, unveil billions of years of previously hidden lunar history. The top 130 feet of the lunar surface consists of multiple layers of dust, soil, broken rocks, and a crater formed by a large impact. The surrounding rubble is believed to be ejecta from the impact.

Going deeper, the researchers discovered five distinct layers of lunar lava that seeped across the landscape billions of years ago. These findings support the theory that the moon formed 4.51 billion years ago when a Mars-sized object collided with Earth, causing a chunk to break off. Subsequently, the moon experienced volcanic activity as magma seeped out through cracks in its mantle.

The data from Chang’e-4 also shows a decrease in volcanic activity over time. The layers of volcanic rock became thinner closer to the moon’s surface, indicating that less lava flowed in later eruptions. This suggests that the moon gradually cooled down and its energy diminished.

While volcanic activity on the moon is believed to have ceased about 1 billion years ago, there is a possibility of the presence of deep-seated magma beneath the lunar surface.

Although Chang’e-4 continues its work on the moon, researchers hope that future missions will reveal unexpected geological formations and provide further insights into the moon’s history.