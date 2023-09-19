New Wide-Field Telescope in China Captures Stunning Image of Andromeda Galaxy

China has recently unveiled its newest wide-field telescope, the Wide Field Survey Telescope (WFST), situated in the mountains of Qinghai province. With a diameter of 8.2 feet (2.5 meters), the WFST is the largest time-domain survey facility in the Northern Hemisphere. Equipped with 9k x 9k mosaic CCD detectors, it has a resolution of 9,000 pixels in both horizontal and vertical axes, allowing it to capture detailed astronomical images.

Developed jointly by the University of Science and Technology of China and the Purple Mountain Observatory (PMO) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the WFST aims to monitor specific areas of the sky over time, detecting transient astronomical events such as supernovas and tidal disruption events. It will also enhance China’s capabilities in near-Earth object monitoring and early warning.

The debut image released by the WFST is a breathtaking portrait of the Andromeda galaxy, showcasing its wide-field and high-resolution capabilities. The telescope’s advanced design features, such as a long lens barrel to reduce stray light and a smaller light-blocking area for higher sensitivity, make it comparable to the most advanced international observation equipment.

Construction of the WFST began in July 2019 near Lenghu Town, located on a plateau with an average elevation of 13,120 ft. (4,000 meters) above sea level. This strategic location offers clear night skies, stable atmospheric conditions, dry climate, and minimal light pollution.

The WFST represents a significant advancement for Chinese astronomy and highlights the country’s expertise in the field. Named after the ancient Chinese philosopher Mozi, also known as Micius, who conducted early optical experiments, the telescope showcases domestic innovation and scientific progress in China.

Source:

– University of Science and Technology of China

– Purple Mountain Observatory (PMO), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)

– CCTV+