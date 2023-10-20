China’s “Great Green Wall” Creates Significant Carbon Sink, Study Finds

China’s Three-North Afforestation Program (TNAP), also known as the “Great Green Wall,” has been successful in combating desertification and improving the environment. A recent study published in Ecological Processes conducted by Chinese scientists from the Institute of Applied Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reveals that the TNAP has also created a substantial carbon sink.

The TNAP, initiated in 1978, is the largest ecological restoration project globally and spans the arid and semi-arid regions of northeast, north-central, and northwest China. Using remote sensing images, as well as field observations and national forest inventory data, the researchers estimated the increase in carbon stocks in biomass, soil, and the “ecological effect carbon,” which refers to carbon sequestration resulting from reduced soil loss due to afforestation.

The study found that the total forested area in the TNAP project areas grew from approximately 221,000 square kilometers in 1978 to about 379,000 square kilometers in 2017. Over the past four decades, the TNAP has contributed to a carbon sink of 47.06 million tons of carbon per year. Furthermore, the carbon sink in aboveground and belowground biomass increased from 0.843 billion tons in 1978 to 2.08 billion tons in 2017.

The researchers highlight the importance of the “ecological effect carbon,” which accounted for approximately 16% of the total carbon sink increase. This suggests that ecological effects play a critical role in determining the distribution of carbon stocks in protected forests. The study emphasizes that when estimating carbon sinks and developing carbon-related models, the carbon sequestration benefits from the ecological effects of afforestation should not be overlooked.

This research provides a benchmark for evaluating the value of national ecological restoration projects in terms of carbon sink capacity and ecosystem function assessment. It demonstrates the significant impact of China’s “Great Green Wall” in not only improving the environment but also mitigating carbon dioxide emissions.

Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences, DOI: 10.1186/s13717-023-00455-8