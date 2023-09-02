China Proposes Roadmap for Space Resources System by 2100

China’s space scientists have presented a roadmap for the country to build a comprehensive space resources system by 2100. The system aims to explore and utilize water ice and mineral resources beyond Earth. This initiative, named “The Exploitation of the Works of Nature,” is expected to boost the global space economy and position China as a leader in space exploration.

Lead scientist Wang Wei explained that as space technologies advance, the economic exploitation of space resources will extend beyond the Earth-moon system and into deep space. These resources could play a crucial role in the economic competition between nations.

The plan involves using gravitationally-balanced regions between celestial bodies, such as planets, the moon, and the sun, as nodes to expand the system step by step. Over the past three years, Wang and his team have assessed the feasibility and key technologies required for the optimal usage of deep space resources.

The roadmap includes constructing facilities to extract and utilize water ice from various locations, including the moon, near-Earth asteroids, Mars, main-belt asteroids, and the moons of Jupiter. These facilities would be strategically placed at gravitationally stable Lagrange points between the Earth and the moon, as well as between the sun and each of Earth, Mars, and Jupiter.

In addition to resupply systems, the plan also involves developing infrastructure like resource transport routes and extraterrestrial mining and processing stations to support large-scale commercial operations. To achieve the complete system, technologies related to space resource mining and processing, flight-based transport, and low-cost resource return need to be developed by 2100.

According to the China Space Daily, there are approximately 700 asteroids relatively close to Earth, each estimated to be worth over US$100 trillion. Of these, 122 are economically suitable for mining and utilization. China is already planning missions to collect samples from near-Earth asteroids and search for water ice on the moon’s south pole.

The development of space mining technologies has gained attention from various Chinese companies, including the start-up Origin Space. As China’s roadmap for a space resources system progresses, it is expected to bring new prosperity to civilization and reshape the future of space exploration.