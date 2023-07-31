Plant Materials for Space Breeding Sent to Tiangong Space Station

More than 100 types of plant materials were sent to the Tiangong space station through the Shenzhou 16 mission, according to Chinese space officials. The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) revealed that the Tiangong received 136 seeds and other plant genetic materials from 53 institutions in late May.

The plant materials consist of a variety of crops, including 12 grain crop seeds, 28 cash crop seeds, seven saline-alkali tolerant plants, and 76 species of forest plants, grasses, flowers, and medicinal plants. In addition, 13 microorganisms, such as agricultural and industrial microorganisms, edible fungi, algae, and mosses, were also included.

Space breeding involves subjecting seeds to cosmic radiation and microgravity in space, which can lead to genetic mutations that may have beneficial effects. These changes have the potential to increase crop yields and enhance resistance to drought and certain diseases.

China has been involved in space breeding since the 1980s, utilizing recoverable Shijian spacecraft. Similar experiments are also being conducted on the International Space Station (ISS).

The construction of Tiangong was completed in 2022, and the current crew, which arrived on May 30 through the Shenzhou 16 spacecraft, marks the fifth astronaut mission to visit the space station.