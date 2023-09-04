Uncovering the Secrets of the Moon: China’s Chang’e-4 Reveals New Insights

A recent publication in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets has unveiled the findings of China’s Chang’e-4 lander, which made history in 2018 by landing on the far side of the moon. The research sheds light on the moon’s fascinating history and composition.

The top layer of the lunar surface, up to 130 feet (40m) deep, consists of dust, soil, and broken rocks. Buried within this layer is a crater formed by a significant impact. Below this, researchers discovered five distinct layers of lunar lava that spread across the moon’s landscape billions of years ago.

According to scientists, the moon was formed approximately 4.51 billion years ago when a Mars-sized object collided with Earth, causing a chunk of our planet to break off. For the next 200 million years, the moon was bombarded by space debris, resulting in multiple impact craters.

The moon’s mantle, similar to Earth’s, contained molten magma, which seeped into the cracks caused by these impacts through volcanic eruptions. However, the new data obtained from Chang’e-4 shows that the volcanic rock closer to the moon’s surface is thinner, indicating a gradual cooling and decreased volcanic activity over time.

This suggests that the moon’s volcanic activity ceased approximately between one billion and 100 million years ago, rendering it “geologically dead.” Nevertheless, researchers hypothesize that there may still be dormant magma beneath the moon’s surface.

While Chang’e-4’s findings have provided valuable insights, scientists continue to explore and map the moon’s geology further. This research marks the beginning of an exciting journey to unravel the mysteries of our nearest celestial neighbor.

Sources:

– Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets

– Live Science