University Professor Develops Freeze-ray Device for Cooling Electronics in Spacecraft and Jets

Professor Patrick Hopkins of the University of Virginia is developing a freeze-ray device to cool electronics in spacecraft and high-altitude jets. Inspired by the Batman villain Mr. Freeze, the device aims to address the issue of electronics overheating without a feasible cooling solution. Through a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Air Force, Professor Hopkins and his team are exploring ways to amplify and prolong the cooling effect produced by the device.

Traditionally, electronics in military aircraft can be cooled by nature, such as using ocean water or cool air. However, in space or in the upper atmosphere where cooling is limited, electronics continue to heat up. Bringing a payload of coolant on board is not efficient due to the increased weight. This is where the freeze-ray device comes in as a lightweight solution.

The device is based on plasma, the fourth state of matter. Plasma is the most common form of matter in the universe and can occur when gas is energized. When plasma strikes a surface, it chills before heating, a characteristic that seems to defy the second law of thermodynamics. Professor Hopkins and his collaborator, Scott Walton of the U.S. Navy Research Laboratory, made this discovery several years ago.

In addition to cooling electronics, plasma is already being utilized in the engines of Air Force jets to improve speed and efficiency. Professor Hopkins envisions plasma being used in the interior of spacecraft and jets as well. Instead of traditional cooling methods, the revised setup could involve a robotic arm with a plasma jet that targets hot spots.

The Air Force and Space Force are interested in the potential of the freeze-ray device. The $750,000 grant will support further research and the fabrication of a prototype device by Professor Hopkins’ spinout company, Laser Thermal. The team hopes to maximize the cooling effect of the device for practical applications in the future.