Europe’s First Human Residents Possibly Forced Out by Extreme Glacial Cooling

A recent study suggests that Europe’s first human residents may have been pushed out of the continent over a million years ago due to extreme glacial cooling. This finding not only sheds light on a major climate phenomenon, but also changes our understanding of human history in Europe.

The earliest evidence of human ancestors inhabiting Europe dates back to around 1.4 million years ago, specifically in the Iberian Peninsula. It was widely believed that once humans arrived in Europe, they remained there, adapting and flourishing throughout history. However, this study proposes an alternative scenario.

The study reveals evidence of climate variability during a glacial period approximately 1.15 million years ago, indicating that a cold period became even colder. This extreme cooling made areas around the Mediterranean less suitable for human habitation, possibly leading to the depopulation of Europe for several glacial-interglacial cycles.

Before this climate change, glacial and interglacial cycles were more consistent and manageable for human habitation. Stable interglacial conditions and shorter glacials allowed humans to establish and occupy various areas.

The colder conditions that followed posed significant challenges for early humans. The reduction in temperatures made it harder for hunter-gatherer groups to survive. Their knowledge of essential skills, such as creating fire, clothing, and shelter, became insufficient. Furthermore, changes in climate likely affected the availability of food sources, making it more difficult for early humans to sustain themselves.

However, these harsher conditions may have ultimately led to the development of a more resilient population in Europe. If human populations were absent from Europe for an extended period, it suggests that subsequent repopulation occurred through a more resilient species of early humans, capable of survival in the intensifying glacial conditions.

These findings offer new insights into Europe’s ancient history and highlight the significant impact of climate change on early human populations.