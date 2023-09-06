New Photocatalytic Process Facilitates Hydrogen Production from Water

Researchers from Münster University have made significant progress in the field of hydrogen production from water. They have developed an innovative photocatalytic process using triaryl phosphines to activate water, which could potentially revolutionize chemical processes that rely on hydrogen atoms.

Hydrogen is widely regarded as a promising future energy solution, particularly when produced using environmentally friendly methods. Additionally, hydrogen plays a crucial role in the production of various essential compounds and active ingredients. The transformation of water (H2O) into hydrogen gas (H2) involves a series of complex chemical reactions.

The challenge lies in the stability of water molecules, which make it difficult to split them into hydrogen and oxygen. To overcome this hurdle, chemists must activate water using a catalyst prior to the reaction. In most existing processes, transition metal complexes are used as catalysts. However, the team at Münster University, led by Prof. Armido Studer, has developed a unique approach that uses triaryl phosphines to activate water under mild reaction conditions.

This photocatalytic process involves the transfer of a hydrogen atom from water (H2O) to a phosphine-water radical cation. This crucial radical intermediate allows for easy separation of the hydrogen atom, which can then be transferred to another substance. The exceptional feature of this method is that it is driven by light energy, offering a platform for exploring uncharted chemical processes that utilize hydrogen atoms in synthesis.

The team believes that their research will open up new opportunities in the field of radical chemistry. Radicals are highly reactive intermediates, and the use of phosphine-water radical cation as an activated water intermediate provides a unique advantage. This activated water can easily donate hydrogen atoms to various compounds, making the process applicable to hydrogenation reactions. Hydrogenation reactions are widely employed in pharmaceutical research, the agrochemical industry, and materials sciences.

The study, recently published in the journal Nature, sheds light on the potential of their photocatalytic process. The weak hydrogen-oxygen bond in the intermediate allows for the transfer of hydrogen atoms to different substances under mild conditions. The experimental work, conducted by Dr. Jingjing Zhang, demonstrated the success of transferring activated water hydrogen atoms to alkenes and arenes in hydrogenation reactions.

This groundbreaking research has the potential to revolutionize hydrogen production from water and unlock new avenues of research in chemical synthesis that rely on hydrogen atoms as reagents. The study was funded by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation.

Reference:

– “Photocatalytic phosphine-mediated water activation for radical hydrogenation,” by Jingjing Zhang, Christian Mück-Lichtenfeld, and Armido Studer, 28 June 2023, Nature. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06141-1

– Funding by Alexander von Humboldt-Stiftung.