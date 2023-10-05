CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

New Technique Tracks Flow of Ions in Cells

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 5, 2023
New Technique Tracks Flow of Ions in Cells

Scientists at the University of Chicago have developed a new technique to track the flow of ions inside the organelles of cells. This breakthrough provides insights into the inner workings of cells and reveals evidence that organelles do regulate ions, settling a previously debated biological question. By using tiny DNA devices that are biologically compatible and nontoxic, the researchers were able to measure ion concentrations inside specific organelles. The devices were designed to react with nearby ions, causing them to light up, which can be observed under a microscope. This allows scientists to quantify ion levels by measuring the brightness of the sensor. The study focused on two different ions—potassium and sodium—within different organelles.

Tracking potassium levels in recycling endosomes, a type of organelle involved in sorting and moving ion channels, demonstrated that ion channels are indeed active in organelles. This suggests a potential role for ion channels in diseases such as Parkinson’s. This new technique provides a way to investigate and understand the role of ions inside organelles, which has not been well explored previously. The findings have the potential to improve our understanding of cellular functions and could lead to new treatments for diseases and disorders.

Sources:
– Nature Biotechnology (2023), DOI: 10.1038/s41587-023-01928-z

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Scientists Encounter “Good Problem” as Sample Canister Contains Abundance of Material from Asteroid Bennu

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

China Plans to Expand Space Station as Alternative to ISS

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Hubble Space Telescope Captures Stunning Image of Lenticular Galaxy NGC 612

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Science

Scientists Encounter “Good Problem” as Sample Canister Contains Abundance of Material from Asteroid Bennu

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

China Plans to Expand Space Station as Alternative to ISS

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Space Telescope Captures Stunning Image of Lenticular Galaxy NGC 612

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA’s Daily Minor Planet Project: Help Discover New Asteroids and Track Them

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments