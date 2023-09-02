Researchers Enhance Efficiency of Photoclick Chemistry with Molecular Substitutions

Researchers from the Universities of Groningen and Amsterdam in the Netherlands, along with Italy’s European Laboratory for Non-Linear Spectroscopy, have made significant advancements in the field of photoclick chemistry. By strategically substituting molecules, they were able to enhance the reactivity of the widely-used PQ-ERA reaction, resulting in higher quantum yields and reaction rates.

Photoclick chemistry is a type of click chemistry that is activated by light. It allows for precise spatial and temporal control over reactions and has a wide range of applications, including 3D printing, protein labeling, and bioimaging. The PQ-ERA reaction, in particular, has garnered attention due to its excellent kinetics and biocompatibility.

However, the efficiency of the PQ-ERA reaction has been hindered by the limited reactivity of the conventionally used PQ compounds. In their study, the international research team discovered a simple strategy to overcome this limitation. By introducing a thiophene substitution at the 3-position of the PQ scaffold, they were able to significantly boost the reactivity of the PQ triplet state, leading to improved efficiency of the PQ-ERA reaction.

Through nanosecond and femtosecond time-resolved spectroscopic studies, the researchers gained a fundamental understanding of the photoclick chemistry involved. They found that the thiophene substitution increased the population of the reactive triplet state during excitation of the 3-thiophene PQs. This resulted in a superb photoreaction quantum yield, high second-order rate constants, and notable oxygen tolerance for the PQ-ERA reaction system.

These advancements pave the way for further improvements in photoclick chemistry, offering promising prospects for fast and efficient transformations. The research was published in Chemical Science, the flagship journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

