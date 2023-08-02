CityLife

August’s Full Supermoon: The Sturgeon Moon

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
August brings us the Sturgeon moon, named after the abundance of sturgeon fish found in the Great Lakes during this time of year. This month, the Sturgeon moon will also be a full supermoon, meaning it will be one of the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.

A supermoon is defined by NASA as a full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth. Tonight’s supermoon will be approximately 222,159 miles away from Earth, which is about 20,000 miles closer than usual.

Not only is this the second supermoon of 2023, but it is also the first of two supermoons this month. The second supermoon, known as the Blue moon, will take place on the night of August 30th. The blue supermoon will be even closer to Earth than the one on August 1st.

Having two full supermoons in the same month is relatively rare. The last time this occurred was in January 2018. The next time we can expect two full supermoons in the same month will be in 2037.

So, take a moment during your evening dog walk or as you tuck the kids into bed to gaze up at the Sturgeon supermoon. It’s sure to be a fascinating sight and a reminder of the beauty of our celestial neighbors.

