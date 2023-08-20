BMC Ecology and Evolution Photo Competition Winners Showcase the Diversity of the Natural World

The BMC Ecology and Evolution photo competition has recently concluded, featuring a collection of captivating images that highlight the beauty and complexity of the animal and fungal kingdoms.

One of the winning images, taken by Victor Huertas, shows a team deploying a remotely operated vehicle in the Coral Sea Marine Park. The photo elegantly captures the contrast between the surface, with a backdrop of blue sky, and the shallow sea below.

Another image, submitted by Professor Paul Thompson and captured by James Bunyan from Tracks Ecology, depicts a stranded humpback whale undergoing a necropsy in Scotland. The researchers concluded that the whale drowned after becoming entangled.

In Guinea, bees at the Chimpanzee Conservation Center are part of a beekeeping project aimed at combating deforestation caused by traditional honey harvesting. The profits from the honey produced by the sustainably kept bees contribute to chimpanzee conservation efforts.

Researchers releasing a newborn blacktip reef shark in French Polynesia was the runner-up in the ‘Protecting the Planet’ category. This photo highlights the importance of monitoring the impact of warming seas on young sharks.

The winner of the ‘Plants and Fungi’ category, captured by João Araújo at the New York Botanical Garden, portrays an ant controlled by the zombie-ant fungus. This eerie image showcases the influence of fungi on their hosts.

Photographer Roberto García-Roa’s runner-up image in the fungal category shows a spider covered in parasitic fungi. This rare occurrence emphasizes the power of these fungal conquerors.

A digital image of an embryonic hadrosauroid, developed approximately 70 million years ago, won the ‘Paleoecology’ category. The image reveals the small size and unspecialized nature of the dinosaur embryos, shedding light on the development of these ancient creatures.

Dr. Jasmina Wiemann’s runner-up image in the ‘Paleoecology’ category is a microscopic shot of a dinosaur’s blood vessel. This remarkable image showcases the preservation of fragile soft tissues over millions of years.

The overall winning image of the competition captures an orange pore fungus thriving in the Australian rainforest. The impact of this invasive species on Australian ecosystems is still under investigation.