Two Supermoons to Light Up the Sky in August

On August 1 at 8:11 pm, a full moon known as the “Sturgeon Moon” will be visible. But that’s not the only supermoon to expect in August. On August 30, a rare Blue Moon will make an appearance.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights are expected to have clear skies, making it a great opportunity to observe the Sturgeon Moon. High pressure will bring partly cloudy skies and low chances of rain, except in some areas of the New River Valley and the mountains where lingering clouds might obstruct the view.

The Sturgeon Moon reached its full phase at 2:31 pm on Tuesday but will only be visible after 8 pm. Temperatures will cool down into the 70s after sunset with low humidity, and overnight lows will range from the 50s to 60s.

On Wednesday night, some isolated storms might affect visibility. However, the Sturgeon Moon will remain visible until that night.

In an unusual occurrence, August will feature two supermoons. The Sturgeon Moon, commonly associated with a large fish in major bodies of water, has several other names such as the Red Moon, Green Corn Moon, Barley Moon, Herb Moon, and Dog Moon. The Blue Moon on August 30 is a rare event, occurring when a full moon happens in the first or early second day of the month, and another full moon occurs within the same calendar month. This rare event earned the name “Blue Moon.”

A supermoon appears larger and brighter than regular full moons due to its proximity to Earth. The term “supermoon” was coined in 1979 and refers to a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest distance to Earth. A typical lunar cycle lasts 29.5 days, and supermoons occur every 3-4 months. In contrast, full Blue Moons are rare, happening every 2-3 years, and Super Blue Moons, like the one in August, are even more uncommon, occurring every decade on average.

The last Super Blue Moon appeared on January 31, 2018, and the next one is scheduled for January 31, 2037.