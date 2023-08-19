Chandrayaan-3’s Landing Module Performs First Deboost Maneuver

A day after separating from the propulsion module, the Chandrayaan-3 landing module consisting of Vikram (the lander) and Pragyan (the rover) successfully executed its first “deboost” maneuver. This maneuver brought the module closer to the lunar surface in preparation for the expected landing on August 23.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reported that the lander module’s health is normal. The deboosting operation reduced the orbit of the module to 113 km x 157 km. The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, 2023, at around 0200 hours (IST).

Prior to the separation, the spacecraft’s orbit was 153 km x 163 km. By August 23, Vikram needs to reach a perilune, which is the closest point to the Moon, at around 30 km. From there, the 1,750 kg lander will attempt its final descent, using the deboosters as brakes to slow down its descent.

Once the lander achieves a soft landing on the lunar surface, the 26 kg rover inside will emerge through a ramp and begin exploring the surrounding area. The rover is equipped with two payloads. One, called the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS), will study the chemical and mineralogical composition of the lunar surface. The second payload, the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS), will examine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks near the landing site, focusing on elements such as Mg, Al, Si, K, Ca, Ti, and Fe.

Chandrayaan-3’s progress is crucial for India’s space exploration efforts, as it aims to further enhance our understanding of the Moon’s composition and its potential for hosting resources that could support future missions and scientific discoveries.