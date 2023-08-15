The Race to the Lunar South Pole: India’s Chandrayaan-3 and Russia’s Luna-25 Moon Missions

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, launched on July 14, and Russia’s Luna-25, launched on August 10, have generated excitement as they aim to land at the lunar south pole. However, the race is more about prestige and scientific exploration than a competition for first place.

Chandrayaan-3 entered lunar orbit on August 5 and is currently adjusting its orbit in preparation for a landing attempt on August 23. Luna-25, on the other hand, may attempt a landing as early as August 21 due to its more direct route to the moon.

The timing of the sun’s trajectory is crucial for the landing. The sunlight will provide power to the spacecraft on the lunar surface, so it is essential that the sun is rising over the landing sites. Chandrayaan-3 is targeting a landing site at 69.37˚S 32.35˚E, and Luna-25 is targeting the Boguslawsky crater at 72.9˚S 43.2˚E.

Both Chandrayaan-3 and Luna-25 will be in polar lunar orbits as they orbit above the moon, which will be rotating below them. Chandrayaan-3’s landing is expected to occur at 17:47 IST (1217 GMT, 08:17 a.m. EDT) on August 23, while Luna-25’s landing time will depend on the lunar orbit it enters.

Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are solar-powered and have a mission lifetime of one lunar daytime, which is around 14 Earth days. Luna-25, on the other hand, carries a radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG) that can supply heat and power for at least a year.

While the goal is for a successful landing, both missions face challenges. The moon has seen successful robotic landings, mainly by China, but landing near the lunar south pole is uncharted territory. Russia has not landed on the moon since the Soviet era, and India aims to join a select group of nations that have achieved a soft lunar landing.

Landing at the south pole holds scientific intrigue, as it could provide insights into the presence of trapped water-ice. Both Chandrayaan-3 and Luna-25 aim to land further south than previous missions, offering valuable data from new locations on the moon.

Overall, the lunar south pole race between India’s Chandrayaan-3 and Russia’s Luna-25 signifies a significant step in scientific discovery and paves the way for future lunar exploration and international cooperation.