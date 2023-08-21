The Space Race to the Moon’s South Pole

The Moon’s south pole has become a compelling scientific destination due to its mysterious and intriguing nature. The absence of sunlight in these shadowed regions has led to extremely low temperatures. Water ice is believed to be present in some of the large permanently shadowed craters at the south pole, providing potential sustenance for future human exploration.

India’s upcoming mission, Chandrayaan-3, aims to land a robotic probe near the south pole. The country is also planning a joint Lunar Polar Exploration mission with Japan to explore the dark side of the Moon by 2026. The presence of water on the Moon is exciting for scientists as it could provide insights into the history of water in our solar system.

Access to water on or below the Moon’s surface is also important for future human missions. Astronauts will require water for drinking and sanitation, and the ability to extract and purify lunar water would reduce the need for transporting large amounts of water from Earth. Additionally, water molecules can be used as propellants for rockets.

The south pole of the Moon also offers potential for solar power, as certain areas receive extended periods of constant illumination. This power source could be utilized to set up a lunar base and power equipment.

Exploring the lunar south pole would provide valuable insights into the massive impact crater in which it is located. The unique light and thermal environment at the south pole present an opportunity to expand our understanding of the Moon.

While there may be a perception of a space race, scientists emphasize that these missions have been planned for decades and are not critical to our understanding of the Moon. Vishnu Reddy, a professor of planetary sciences, points out that previous space races resulted in losing interest in the Moon after a few years.

India and Russia share common objectives in landing near the south pole, showcasing precise lunar touchdown capabilities, and studying the lunar exosphere and polar regolith. The data collected from these missions will contribute to our knowledge of the Moon and its potential for future exploration.