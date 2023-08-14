India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft achieves near-circular orbit around the Moon

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, part of the country’s third Moon mission, has successfully achieved a near-circular orbit around the Moon, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The spacecraft, launched on July 14, entered the lunar orbit on August 5, and has undergone two orbit reduction manoeuvres on August 6 and 9. The next operation is scheduled for August 16 to further reduce the orbit and position the spacecraft over the lunar poles. It is planned that on August 23, the lander will make a soft landing on the Moon’s south polar region.

ISRO Chairman, S Somnath, discussed the challenges of the landing process, particularly the transition from horizontal to vertical direction. He highlighted the need for precise calculations and simulations, and the importance of fuel consumption, distance calculation, and algorithm performance.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to demonstrate capabilities for safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover. The mission objectives include safe and soft landing, rover mobility and in-situ scientific experiments. The lander and rover carry scientific payloads for conducting experiments on the lunar surface.