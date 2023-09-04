India’s Chandrayaan-3 Rover and Lander Prepare for Lunar Night

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the moon’s south pole, has achieved its primary mission goals and is now preparing for the upcoming two-week lunar night. The mission explored an area with potential deposits of frozen water that could be trapped inside permanently shadowed craters.

The Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has completed its assigned tasks and has been put into sleep mode with its scientific instruments turned off. The battery is fully charged, and the solar panel is oriented to receive sunlight when the next sunrise is expected on September 22, 2023. The hope is that the rover will awaken once the sun rises above the lunar surface again.

The Vikram lander, which delivered the Pragyan rover to the moon, has also entered a sleep mode. It will remain inactive until sunlight is depleted and the battery is drained. The lander performed a short “hop” before going to sleep, moving closer to the rover. This hop was a test for a potential future sample return mission that would require launching from the moon’s surface.

Since its landing, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has provided valuable data to scientists. Measurements include chemical analysis of the moon’s surface, temperature profiles of the top 4 inches (10 cm) of the surface, and measurements of the plasma above the lunar surface.

India’s previous attempt to land on the moon with Chandrayaan-2 in 2019 ended in failure due to a software glitch. Landing on the moon is known to be challenging, and only four countries have successfully accomplished it so far.

The presence of water deposits in the permanently shadowed craters of the moon’s south pole makes this area suitable for future lunar bases. Extracting water from these deposits would provide drinking water and oxygen for astronauts, significantly reducing the cost of maintaining a lunar base.

Source: [Source Name]