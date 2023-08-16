Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Spacecraft to Enter 100 km Circular Orbit After Another Manoeuvre Today

Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) lunar mission, is set to enter a 100 km circular orbit around the Moon after another manoeuvre scheduled for Wednesday, August 16. This orbital reduction manoeuvre aims to bring the spacecraft closer to the lunar surface. The ISRO will perform the manoeuvre at 8:30 am.

The landing module, consisting of the lander named Vikram and the rover named Pragyan, is scheduled to touch down on the Moon’s surface on August 23. In preparation for this, the space agency will perform a manoeuvre to separate the spacecraft from the propulsion module.

Chandrayaan-3 is considered to be an important mission, as it aims to demonstrate the capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and includes an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and rover. The mission also seeks to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for future inter-planetary missions.

The ISRO performed an orbital reduction operation on August 14, which brought Chandrayaan-3’s orbit closer to a near-circular shape of 150 km x 177 km. The spacecraft entered the lunar orbit on August 5. Prior to the landing, the lander will undergo a process called “deboost,” which slows it down.

ISRO chief S Somanath expressed confidence in Chandrayaan-3’s landing, stating that even if some of the sensors or engines fail, the lander is designed to make a proper touchdown on the lunar surface. The successful arrival of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s surface would be a significant achievement for the ISRO and for India as a whole.