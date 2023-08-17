ISRO Successfully Separates Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module from Propulsion Module

ISRO announced a major milestone with the successful separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The Lander Module, consisting of the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is now ready to be lowered into an orbit that will bring it closer to the Moon’s surface. The soft landing on the Lunar south pole is scheduled to take place on August 23.

After separation, the lander is expected to undergo a “deboost” process to slow it down and place it in an orbit with a closest point to the Moon of 30 km and a farthest point of 100 km. This orbit will allow for the attempted soft landing on the Moon’s south polar region. The Propulsion Module will continue its journey in its current orbit for potential scientific studies.

ISRO also shared that the Propulsion Module carries the SHAPE (Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth) payload, which will perform a spectroscopic study of Earth’s atmosphere and measure variations in polarisation from clouds. This data will be used to accumulate signatures of Exoplanets that may be habitable.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14, and since then, it has undergone a series of orbit reduction manoeuvres to prepare for the final landing. The most critical part of the landing process is bringing the velocity of the lander from 30 km height to the final landing, as well as the transition from horizontal to vertical direction.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to demonstrate safe landing and roving on the lunar surface, as well as conduct in-situ scientific experiments. The lander and rover are equipped with scientific payloads for analyzing the lunar surface.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed the excitement and anticipation surrounding the mission, stating that “the whole world is waiting to see what Vikram will do and what Pragyan will come out and do.”