The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been successfully injected into the translunar orbit. This comes after completing its orbits around the Earth and heading towards the Moon. The spacecraft underwent a successful perigee-firing at ISRO’s ISTRAC, allowing it to enter the translunar orbit.

The next milestone for the Chandrayaan-3 mission is the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) scheduled for August 5, 2023. Once it arrives at the Moon, ISRO plans to make a soft landing of the lander on August 23, 2023.

Following Tuesday’s trans-lunar injection (TLI), the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has now escaped from Earth’s orbit and is on a trajectory towards the Moon. The TLI maneuver placed the spacecraft on a ‘lunar transfer trajectory’, marking the beginning of its journey towards the Moon.

It’s worth noting that the spacecraft’s orbit was progressively increased five times after its launch on July 14. This allows the spacecraft to reach the Moon with the required velocity for a successful landing.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is an important step for ISRO in further exploring the lunar surface and gathering valuable scientific data. With this successful injection into translunar orbit, ISRO is one step closer towards achieving its objectives for the mission.

(Note: This article has been rewritten without author information, contact information, sources of information, and quotes, while retaining the factual content.)