India Set to Awaken Chandrayaan-3 Mission’s Lander and Rover After Two-Week “Sleep”

India is poised to achieve a significant milestone as it becomes the first nation to witness the awakening of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander and rover after a two-week-long period of dormancy on the moon. The sunset on the moon is scheduled to end during the early hours of September 22, leading to the resumption of navigational activities for both the lander Vikram and the rover Pragyan.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh shared this news while addressing the Lok Sabha. He expressed hope that India would not only celebrate the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill but also achieve the historic feat of landing the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the moon’s South Pole. Singh emphasized the technological advancements made by India, dispelling the notion that all scientific accomplishments occurred only after 2014.

Singh responded to comments from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who had earlier suggested that women do not require reservation in scientific fields. The minister pointed out the increasing representation of women scientists in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and highlighted that the Aditya L-1 mission is led by a female scientist. Singh also mentioned the significant budgetary allocations for science, technology, and space departments since 2014, indicating a 142 percent increase.

The minister further highlighted the efforts made by the government to demystify space programs and rocket launches, allowing public access and awareness. He emphasized the government’s commitment to opening up the space sector for private collaboration, resulting in the growth of startups and unicorns. Singh also emphasized the coexistence of science and spirituality, noting how scientists visit Tirupati before every satellite launch.

While Singh praised the current government’s efforts, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, gave credit to the vision of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, highlighting his role in establishing institutions like ISRO and the Department of Atomic Energy, which laid the foundation for India’s advancements in space research.

