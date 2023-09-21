CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

ISRO Prepares to Wake Up Chandrayaan-3 Lander and Rover Modules

Sep 21, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is getting ready for an exciting phase in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The ground stations are preparing to wake up the mission’s lander and rover modules, Vikram and Pragyan, from their dormant state on the Moon’s cold surface. Although originally designed with a 14-day lifespan, ISRO hopes to revive the modules and extend their work period for another 14 days.

If successfully revived, Vikram and Pragyan will continue to gather valuable data about the lunar surface, providing scientists with further insights. The mission’s extended duration will allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the Moon’s geological features and enhance our knowledge of the lunar environment.

The lander and rover modules were part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which aimed to deploy the lander on the Moon’s surface and explore its South Pole region. However, during the final descent, contact with the lander was lost, resulting in limited data being collected. Now, with the potential reactivation of Vikram and Pragyan, ISRO has the opportunity to continue its scientific investigations and potentially retrieve crucial information that was previously inaccessible.

To prepare for the awakening of the modules, ground stations are working diligently to establish contact and establish communication protocols. It is a challenging task given the extreme cold temperatures on the Moon, which can adversely affect the functionality of the lander and rover. However, ISRO engineers are optimistic and hope that the modules will respond positively to the wake-up signals.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission holds immense potential for scientific discovery and will contribute to India’s ongoing efforts in lunar exploration. By extending the mission duration, ISRO aims to maximize the scientific output of the lander and rover modules, further advancing our understanding of the Moon.

