India’s Lunar Mission Shares Latest Images of the Moon’s South Pole

India’s space agency, ISRO, has released new images of the Moon as its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, approaches the south pole. The images were captured by Vikram, the lander carrying a rover that is set to land near the south pole on August 23rd. The black-and-white photographs showcase close-ups of rocks, craters, and even the propulsion module. Chandrayaan-3 and Russia’s Luna-25 are currently racing to be the first to land at the Moon’s south pole, with Luna-25 expected to achieve a soft landing shortly before the Indian mission.

If successful, Chandrayaan-3 will make India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, after the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China. The mission aims to build upon the accomplishments of India’s previous Moon missions, including the 2008 discovery of water molecules on the lunar surface and the establishment of the Moon’s daytime atmosphere.

Chandrayaan-2, launched in July 2019, was only partially successful, with its lander-rover failing to make a soft landing and crashing during touchdown. However, its orbiter continues to orbit the Moon and study its surface. ISRO has carefully analyzed the data from the crash and conducted simulation exercises to address the issues encountered, ensuring a higher chance of success for Chandrayaan-3.

The primary objective of Chandrayaan-3 and Luna-25 is to search for water ice, as it could potentially support human habitation on the Moon and serve as propellant for future deep-space missions. The Moon’s south pole, in particular, remains largely unexplored and offers a significant possibility of water in permanently shadowed areas.

Chandrayaan-3 weighs 3,900kg, with the lander module weighing about 1,500kg, including the 26kg rover named Pragyaan. The south pole’s vast unexplored regions make it an exciting frontier for scientific discovery and could play a crucial role in humanity’s future space exploration endeavors.