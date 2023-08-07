India’s Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Enters Lunar Orbit, Releases First Moon Images

India’s space agency, ISRO, has shared the initial images of the Moon captured by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which successfully entered the lunar orbit on Saturday. The images reveal the increasing size of the craters on the lunar surface as the spacecraft approaches. Chandrayaan-3, consisting of an orbiter, lander, and rover, is scheduled to touch down on the Moon’s surface on 23 August. If the mission succeeds, India will become the first country to land near the Moon’s little-explored south pole, as well as the fourth nation to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface following the US, former Soviet Union, and China.

After approximately ten days of orbiting the Earth, Chandrayaan-3 was placed into the translunar orbit last Tuesday and subsequently inserted into the lunar orbit on Saturday. According to ISRO, the spacecraft’s health is being closely monitored and is reported to be normal. ISRO also noted that this marks the agency’s third consecutive successful insertion of a spacecraft into the lunar orbit. Scientists anticipate that Chandrayaan-3, which builds upon India’s previous lunar exploration missions, will further enhance the country’s achievements in space exploration.

Chandrayaan-2, comprising an orbiter, lander, and rover, was launched in July 2019 but experienced partial success. Although its orbiter continues its mission of studying the Moon’s characteristics, the lander-rover component failed to land softly and crashed during touchdown. ISRO’s Chief, Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, stated that lessons learned from the crash were analyzed, with simulation exercises conducted to address any issues in Chandrayaan-3. Weighing 3,900kg and costing 6.1 billion rupees ($75 million; £58 million), Chandrayaan-3’s lander (Vikram) weighs 1,500kg and houses the 26kg rover (Pragyaan).

With the spacecraft now in lunar orbit, scientists will gradually reduce its velocity in preparation for Vikram’s soft landing. ISRO explained that a series of maneuvers are planned to lower the spacecraft’s orbit and position it over the lunar poles. The propulsion module will separate from the lander while in orbit, followed by a sequence of intricate braking maneuvers to ensure a gentle touchdown in the Moon’s South Pole region on 23 August. Once landed, the six-wheeled rover will deploy and explore the Moon’s surface, collecting critical data and images for analysis on Earth.

The rover is equipped with five instruments to study various aspects, including the physical characteristics of the Moon’s surface, the near-surface atmosphere, and tectonic activity beneath the surface. Mr. Somanath expressed hope that new discoveries will be made. The Moon’s south pole remains largely unexplored, with a significantly larger shadowed area compared to the north pole. Scientists believe that this could indicate the presence of water in permanently shadowed regions. As global interest in lunar exploration grows, the Moon continues to be viewed as a gateway to deep space, offering untapped knowledge.

[Formatted content provided only.]