India’s Chandrayaan-3 Enters Lunar Orbit

India’s latest Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, has successfully entered the lunar orbit, according to the country’s space agency. The spacecraft, consisting of an orbiter, lander, and rover, launched on 14 July and aims to achieve a soft landing near the Moon’s south pole on 23 or 24 August. If successful, India will become the fourth country, following the US, the former Soviet Union, and China, to land on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 is the third mission in India’s lunar exploration programme and seeks to build on the success of previous missions. The country’s first Moon mission in 2008 discovered water molecules on the lunar surface and established the presence of an atmosphere during daytime. Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2019, was partially successful with the orbiter continuing to study the Moon while the lander and rover crashed during touchdown. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has carefully analyzed the data from the crash to fix any issues in Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft weighs 3,900kg and costs 6.1bn rupees ($75m; £58m). The lander, named Vikram, weighs about 1,500kg and carries the 26kg rover, Pragyaan, which will gather data and images from the Moon’s surface for analysis. Scientists hope to uncover new information about the Moon, particularly its south pole, which remains largely unexplored and may contain areas with permanently shadowed water. India’s lunar exploration efforts reflect the growing global interest in the Moon, as it is seen as a gateway to deep space.

