The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Successfully Performs Orbit Reduction Manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully carried out an orbit reduction manoeuvre for India’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3. The manoeuvre took place at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru and has brought the spacecraft within 177 km of the moon.

ISRO reported that the precise manoeuvre has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km. The next operation is scheduled for August 16, 2023. The fifth and final orbit reduction manoeuvre will be conducted on that day.

Chandrayaan-3, which was launched on July 14, is comprised of a lander module (LM), a propulsion module (PM), and a rover. As the mission progresses, a series of manoeuvres have been planned to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3’s orbit and position it over the lunar poles. Following these manoeuvres, the propulsion module will separate from the lander while in orbit. Complex braking manoeuvres will then be executed to facilitate a soft landing in the South Polar region of the Moon on August 23, 2023.

The PM and LM separation is scheduled to occur on August 17, and a series of deboost manoeuvres will take place before the power descent phase for the soft landing on the moon. The anticipated touchdown on the moon’s surface is set for August 23 at 5:47 p.m.

ISRO’s successful orbit reduction manoeuvre brings India one step closer to landing a rover on the moon’s surface.